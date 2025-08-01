Liverpool confirm squad for new signings as Wirtz takes iconic No. 7 shirt

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz against AC Milan on October 1, 2024. — Reuters

Liverpool has officially announced the squad numbers for the 2025-26 season on Thursday, and Florian Wirtz will wear the number 7 shirt following the departure of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.

The German international joins the Reds in a £100 million move from Bayer Leverkusen and now carries the number seven shirt, which was left by Luis Diaz.

Diaz completed a £65.5 million ($86m) transfer to Bayern Munich earlier this week.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier this summer, left-back Milos Kerkez also signed from Bournemouth, and fans can see him wearing the number 6 shirt for Liverpool.

Striker Hugo Ekitike joined the team last week after his exit from Eintracht Frankfurt and will be wearing the number 22 jersey.

In goal, new addition Giorgi Mamardashvili will wear number 25, with Freddie Woodman donning number 28 and academy graduate Armin Pecsi receiving the number 41.

There have also been changes in the existing squad. Young right-back Conor Bradley has moved from number 84 to number 12, signalling his growing role in the first-team setup.

Midfield prospect Trey Nyoni, previously wearing number 98, will now wear number 42.

The new shirt numbers reflect a summer of significant investment and change for Liverpool as they look to reshape their squad under new management and challenge on all fronts in the 2025/26 season.