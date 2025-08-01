Knicks Mikal Bridges agrees to four-year contract extension

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025. — Reuters

New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has agreed to a four-year, $150 million contract extension with the franchise, according to international media reports on Thursday.

Media reports indicate that a player option for 2029-30 and a trade kicker make Bridges ineligible to be traded for six months after the signing extension and his last deal with the team expires in the 2025-26 season.

The new contract will bind him to a slight discount from his potential max extension of $156 million. As he agreed to a reduced salary, the Knicks will get more space to create a potential playoff run.

Bridges was added to the team last summer after a big trade that involved sending four unprotected first-round selections and one protected first-rounder to the Brooklyn Nets.

In 82 regular-season games last season for the Knicks, all starts, Bridges averaged 17.6 points on 50 per cent shooting from the floor, including a 35.4 per cent clip from 3-point range.

Bridges contributed greatly with 15.6 points on 45.6 per cent shooting as well as 1.7 steals per game in the playoff season for the Knicks.

It is pertinent to mention that he averaged 14.8 points during his seven-year career, which includes stops with Phoenix (2018-23), Brooklyn (2022-24) and New York.

He came through in a handful of key moments during the postseason. Aside from having a pair of double-digit fourth quarters in the Celtics' series, he also made key stops on the final plays of Games 1 and 2, in which the Knicks staged back-to-back 20-point comeback victories.