Louis Rees-Zammit leaves NFL to return to rugby union

An undated photo of Welsh professional rugby union player Louis Rees-Zammit. — Instagram/lrzammit

Welsh professional rugby union player Louis Rees-Zammit on Thursday announced his return to rugby after leaving the NFL.

The decision to swap the sport comes 18 months after the 24-year-old quit rugby to pursue a career playing American Football.

Rees-Zammit was signed by the four-time Super Bowl champions, Kansas City, last year after he impressed the scouts at the NFL International Player Pathway, but was later left off their roster for the 2024 season.

Last August, Rees-Zammit became part of the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad before signing to their active roster in February.

Rees-Zammit announced on his Instagram account, saying he has decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby. He said it is a great experience, but it is the right time to make the decision.

"I've got an exciting announcement to make! I've decided to leave the NFL and return to rugby!" Rees-Zammit posted on Instagram late on Thursday.

"It's been a great experience but it's time to come home. I've decided that this is the best time to make this decision to give myself time to get everything in place for next season."

Rees-Zammit started his career with Wales, making his debut in 2020 and winning the Six Nations Championship the following year. He played 32 matches for his country, scoring 14 tries. He represented Wales last time at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, when they lost to Argentina in the quarter-finals.

Rees-Zammit added that he is very excited to come back to rugby, and more news will also be announced soon.

"There's only one thing that's on my mind, that's coming back to rugby and doing what I do best. I can't explain how excited I am!!" he added.

"There'll be more news to come soon but for now, see you soon rugby fans."