Galatasaray signs Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli in record deal

Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen holds a shirt after signing a deal on July 31, 2025. — X/@GalatasaraySK

Galatasaray signed Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli in a record 75 million euro ($87.5 million) deal, the Turkish club announced on Thursday.

The Nigerian international spent last campaign on loan at Galatasaray, scoring 26 goals in 30 matches and becoming the top scorer in the league as the Super Lig champions clinched their 25th league title.

Galatasaray have signed Osimhen on a four-year contract for a record amount. The previous record in Turkey was with Fenerbahce when they signed Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla for €20 million on a five-year deal last year.

A clause is made part of the deal, according to which 10% of any future fee from Osimhen's next transfer will be paid to Napoli, Galatasaray said in a statement.

"A four-year contract has been signed with the player, starting from the 2025-2026 season," Galatasaray said.

A net guaranteed salary of €15.0 million for each season has been decided with the 26-year-old as part of the agreement.

Osimhen will also be given a net loyalty bonus of €1 million per season and €5 million as image rights payments, meaning it will be given to the player in addition to salary for the use of his name, image, and likeness in the club's branding and promotional activities.

Napoli also confirmed the terms of the deal.

Osimhen, who was part of Napoli's 2023 team, which won the title, was also linked with several of Europe's top clubs, but he chose Galatasaray.

Osimhen has previously represented Lille and Wolfsburg and has 26 goals in 40 matches for Nigeria.