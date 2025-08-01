Schedule announced for T20I tri-series featuring Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE

Shaheen Shah Afridi (L) embraces Usman Ghani (R) as they both walk off together during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket warm-up match between Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Gabba in Brisbane on October 19, 2022. - AFP

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has unveiled the schedule for the upcoming T20I tri-nation series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday.

The series is set to take place from August 29 to September 7 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the UAE.

This tri-series will serve as a crucial preparatory event for all three teams ahead of the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup, which is also scheduled in the UAE from September 9 to 28.

The tournament will provide players with a valuable opportunity to adjust to local conditions before the continental showdown.

Originally, Pakistan was scheduled to host Afghanistan in a bilateral T20I series in August.

However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed converting it into a tri-nation series, moving the fixtures to the UAE to better prepare teams for the Asia Cup.

The tri-series will kick off on Friday, August 29, with Pakistan taking on Afghanistan. The match is set to begin at 7:00 PM local time.

Each team will face the others twice, ensuring that all sides play at least four matches before the top two teams advance to the final, scheduled for 7 September.

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts are currently engaged in a three-match T20I series against the West Indies, with the Men in Green emerging victorious in the series opener by 14 runs, courtesy of an all-round performance by Saim Ayub and a game-changing over from Mohammad Nawaz.

Chasing a challenging target of 179, the West Indies were restricted to 164-7 despite a promising start from their openers.

Following the opening T20I, the remaining two matches of the series will also be played at the same venue on August 2 and 3.

The tour will then shift to the ODI leg, with matches scheduled at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 10, and 12.

Tournament schedule (all matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium):