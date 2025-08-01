Braves edge past Reds in 10-Inning MLB thriller

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna draws a walk against the Cincinnati Reds in the eighth inning at Great American Ball Park on Jul 31, 2025. — Reuters

CINCINNATI: Marcell Ozuna's sacrifice fly drove in Matt Olson with the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, lifts the Atlanta Braves to a dramatic 12-11 win over the Cincinnati Reds here at Great American Ball Park on Thursday.

Ozzie Albies secured four hits and two RBIs and led his team from the front, and along with him, Ozuna ran towards base four times, scoring three runs.

The Braves' pitcher, Pierce Johnson, provided a strong end to the game with a scoreless ninth for the win. Raisel Iglesias was excellent in the 10th to notch his 13th save.

From the Reds, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Spencer Steer tried their best to rob the match as they added a pair of three-run homers in the big eighth inning. Elly De La Cruz also homered in the third, snapping a month-long drought.

Hayes recently joined and left Pittsburgh last Thursday as the Reds wanted to improve their defence. He had the opportunity but misplayed a possible inning-ending double play that allowed the Braves to tie the game.

The Reds' Brady Singer will start next against Atlanta's Bryce Elder on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that this fantastic game featured a historic eighth inning, where both teams scored eight runs, a feat achieved just twice before in MLB history.

Combined, there were five pitchers, 25 batters and 16 hits in the eighth.

Atlanta has won four of the five meetings this season with Cincinnati, clinching the season series for the fourth time in five years.