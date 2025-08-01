Salman Agha opens up after winning first T20I against West Indies

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha speaks during the post-match conference after winning the first T20I against West Indies in Lauderhill on August 1, 2025. - Screengrab/Livestream

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan T20I captain Salman Ali Agha opened up after leading his side to a 14-run win over West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Friday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Agha praised his team’s all-round performance and highlighted the key turning points in the match.

"It was a great game. We assessed the conditions well, batted and finished strongly. We started well with the ball, dominated the middle overs, and the spinners were outstanding. Even though we didn’t take a wicket in the first 10 overs, we managed to control the game," Agha said.

The all-rounder singled out Mohammad Nawaz’s game-changing 11th over, where the left-arm spinner picked up three wickets, shifting momentum in Pakistan’s favor.

"The 11th over brought us three wickets, and that was the turning point. Once the ball got older, it became difficult to bat against spin, and I was just waiting for that moment," he added.

Reflecting on the pitch conditions, the right-hander noted how the surface affected both sides equally.

"The pitch played the same for both teams. It was easier to score against the new ball, but as it aged, it began to grip and turn, making batting much harder," he concluded.

Chasing Pakistan's target of 179, West Indies were restricted to 164-7 despite a fiery start and lost the match by a mere 14 runs.

Debutant Jewel Andrew and Johnson Charles went on the attack early, reaching 47 without loss at the end of the powerplay. The duo added 72 for the opening stand and brought up their fifty partnership in the seventh over.

However, the game took a dramatic turn in the 12th over when Mohammad Nawaz ran through the top order, removing Andrew (35 off 33), Charles (35 off 36) and Gudakesh Motie (0) in a single over, reducing West Indies from 72-0 to 75-3.

Saim Ayub added to the pressure by dismissing Sherfane Rutherford for 11 off 11, while Shaheen Afridi got rid of Roston Chase (5) in the 16th over, leaving the hosts reeling at 110-6.

Sufiyan Muqeem joined the act, bowling Romario Shepherd (12 off 5) to claim the seventh wicket.

Jason Holder put up a spirited fight with an unbeaten 30 off just 12 deliveries, supported by Shamar Joseph’s handy 21, but the required run rate proved too steep as West Indies fell short.

This marked their sixth consecutive T20I loss, following a 5-0 whitewash against Australia.

Mohammad Nawaz starred for Pakistan with figures of 3/23 in four overs. Saim Ayub chipped in with 2/15, while Afridi and Muqeem picked up one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Pakistan were asked to bat first and got off to a steady start. Openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan added 26 before Farhan was dismissed for 14 off 12 by debutant Shamar Joseph.

Saim continued his fine form, notching his second T20I fifty with an elegant display of strokeplay. His 57 off 38 balls, laced with five fours and two sixes, was cut short in the 12th over by Jason Holder, ending a crucial 81-run partnership.

Just one run later, Fakhar Zaman fell to Joseph for a 24-ball 28. Hassan Nawaz kept the scoreboard ticking with a quickfire 24 off 18, including two sixes and a four, before falling to Akeal Hosein.

Mohammad Nawaz added eight off six before being dismissed by Shepherd.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris provided the finishing touch, smashing a six off the final ball to help Pakistan post a competitive 178-7.

With this win, Pakistan lead the series 1-0. The second T20I is scheduled for Sunday.