Reasons revealed behind Jasprit Bumrah's absence from fifth Test

Jasprit Bumrah on day four of the Fourth Rothesay Men's Test at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, UK. Picture date: Saturday July 26, 2025. - AFP

LONDON: India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has shed light on the reasoning behind Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the fifth and final Test against England

The 45-year-old stated that the decision was based on workload management and long-term planning for the premier fast bowler.

Despite Bumrah's status as the world's No.1 ranked Test bowler, India chose to rest him for the series decider at The Oval.

The team had pre-planned to utilise the speedster in just three out of the five Tests in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship series.

While Bumrah’s omission raised eyebrows—especially given the seam-friendly conditions in London—ten Doeschate emphasised the importance of preserving the pacer’s fitness for future challenges.

"It's quite a complex issue around Bumrah," ten Doeschate said after India reached 204/6 at stumps after a rain-affected first day in London.

"We obviously want to wheel him in, but we also want to respect where his body's at, and on the basis of that, we just felt that it wasn't worth including him in the squad.

"He has bowled a large number of overs, I know it doesn't always seem like that because he's only played three Tests and he only bowled in one innings in Manchester.

The former cricketer also explained that while Bumrah only featured in three Tests and bowled in just one innings during the Manchester Test, his overall workload remained significant.

"But if you look at the loads, he's bowled a lot of overs, and like he did say coming into the tour, he was going to be available for three games, and we just felt it was right to honour that call," he stated.

With conditions at The Oval traditionally offering bounce and assistance to seamers, the decision to rest Bumrah was not taken lightly. According to ten Doeschate, there was no exact formula used to determine which matches Bumrah would miss.

"Every time I've answered this question I've spoken about like putting the pieces of the puzzles together and guys were baffled when we didn't play him in the third Test, and our thinking yeah was that The Oval, yes it's got bounce but it's normally a fairly good wicket for batting on, and we thought we'd roll the dice and if we'd won the toss we would have bowled," he added.

"In hindsight you would have loved to have him here, but you would also have said if we come here 3-1 down that we didn't use him there, so it's trying to not guess but trying to look into the future and then see how we can manage him, and maybe England have got it spot on leaving the best bowling wicket for the last Test after he's played three."

Despite Bumrah’s absence—one of four changes from the fourth Test—India showed resilience on Day 1.

Middle-order batter Karun Nair impressed with an unbeaten half-century under pressure, as England’s bowlers kept the visitors on their toes throughout the day.

"Karun has been asked to do a tough job on the tour, start off at No.6 in the first Test and then batted at three for the other two Tests and I always said and we always thought that his tempo and his rhythm was very good," ten Doeschate noted.

"He's a quality player, particularly for that reason that he can absorb the pressure.

"I thought he summed up the conditions really well today and when someone comes back into the Test side like he does after a lengthy absence, the pressure is always there.

Ten Doeschate concluded by praising Nair’s consistent efforts, stating, "But I think he's handled that very well...hats off to Karun.

"I think he's had a really good tour without blowing the lights out. But he's given himself a chance now tomorrow to to get a big meaningful score for the team."