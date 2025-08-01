Saim Ayub, Nawaz shine as Pakistan beat West Indies in first T20I

Pakistan spinner Mohammad Nawaz celebrates after claiming three wickets in a single over during the first T20I against the West Indies in Lauderhill on August 1, 2025. – PCB

LAUDERHILL: A well-rounded performance from Saim Ayub, complemented by a match-defining spell by Mohammad Nawaz, powered Pakistan to a 14-run victory over the West Indies in the first T20I of the three-match series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Friday.

Chasing a challenging target of 179, the West Indies were restricted to 164-7 despite a promising start from their openers.

Debutant Jewel Andrew and Johnson Charles came out all guns blazing, reaching 47 without loss by the end of the powerplay.

The duo stitched together a 72-run stand and brought up their fifty partnership in the seventh over, showcasing a composed yet attacking approach.

However, the game turned dramatically in the 12th over when Mohammad Nawaz dismantled the top order with three wickets in a single over, reducing the hosts from 72-0 to 75-3.

Jewel Andrew was the first to fall for 35 off 33 balls, followed by Charles who made 35 off 36. Gudakesh Motie departed for a golden duck.

The collapse continued in the very next over as part-timer Saim Ayub struck with his first delivery, removing West Indies captain Shai Hope for just two runs. The home side slumped to 77-4 by the 13th over.

Saim struck again soon after, dismissing Sherfane Rutherford (11 off 11), piling further pressure on the hosts. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi joined the action in the 16th over, removing Roston Chase for five, leaving the West Indies at 110-6.

Sufiyan Muqeem also chipped in with a wicket, clean bowling Romario Shepherd (12 off 5) to deliver the seventh blow.

Jason Holder fought valiantly, keeping West Indies in the hunt with a rapid 30* off just 12 deliveries, while Shamar Joseph added a useful 21.

However, the required rate proved too steep, and the home side fell short, registering their sixth consecutive T20I defeat after being whitewashed 5-0 by Australia.

For Pakistan, Nawaz starred with 3/23 in his four overs, while Saim claimed 2/15. Afridi and Muqeem picked up a wicket each.

Earlier, Pakistan were put in to bat and got off to a steady start. Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub added 26 before Farhan fell for 14 off 12 to Shamar Joseph in his debut over.

Saim anchored the innings with composure, finding support in Fakhar Zaman, who attacked from the outset. The pair added 55 for the second wicket, taking Pakistan to 70-1 at the halfway mark.

Saim brought up his second T20I half-century with fluent strokeplay and helped his side breach the 100-run mark. His 57 off 38 balls, featuring five boundaries and two sixes, was cut short in the 12th over by Jason Holder, ending an 81-run stand.

One run later, Fakhar (28 off 24) fell to Shamar Joseph, who finished with impressive figures of 3/35.

Hassan Nawaz kept the momentum going with a brisk 24 off 18, including a four and two sixes, before falling to Akeal Hosein. Mohammad Nawaz managed 8 off 6 before Romario Shepherd dismissed him.

Skipper Salman Ali Agha and Faheem Ashraf provided vital runs in the closing stages. Faheem made 15, while Agha remained unbeaten on 11.

Wicketkeeper Mohammad Haris delivered the final flourish, launching the last ball for six to take Pakistan’s total to 178-7.

With this win, Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0, with the next game scheduled for Sunday.