West Indies elect to bowl against Pakistan in first T20I

West Indies captain Shai Hope (left) and Pakistan captain Agha Salman Ali during the toss ahead of the first T20I at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on August 1, 2025. – PCB

LAUDERHILL: West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Friday.

Playing XIs:

West Indies: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (C/WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Head-to-Head:

The two teams have faced each other 21 times, with Pakistan winning 15 matches and West Indies securing three victories. The remaining three matches ended without a result.

Matches played: 21

West Indies won: 3

Pakistan won: 15

No Result: 3

Form Guide:

Both teams will be aiming for a winning start to the series after suffering defeats in their recent T20I assignments away from home, against Australia and Bangladesh respectively.

Pakistan lost their three-match T20I series against hosts Bangladesh 2-1, while the Caribbean side suffered a 5-0 whitewash in a five-match series against Australia.

West Indies: L, L, L, L, L (Most recent first)

Pakistan: W, L, L, W, W