West Indies elect to bowl against Pakistan in first T20I

LAUDERHILL: West Indies have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Pakistan in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Friday.
Playing XIs:
West Indies: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (C/WK), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Jediah Blades.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Salman Agha (C), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Head-to-Head:
The two teams have faced each other 21 times, with Pakistan winning 15 matches and West Indies securing three victories. The remaining three matches ended without a result.
Form Guide:
Both teams will be aiming for a winning start to the series after suffering defeats in their recent T20I assignments away from home, against Australia and Bangladesh respectively.
Pakistan lost their three-match T20I series against hosts Bangladesh 2-1, while the Caribbean side suffered a 5-0 whitewash in a five-match series against Australia.
West Indies: L, L, L, L, L (Most recent first)
Pakistan: W, L, L, W, W
