Chris Woakes likely to miss remainder of fifth India Test

Chris Woakes of England is assisted from the field after an injury by physiotherapist Ben Davies during the first day of the fifth Rothesay Test Match between England and India at The Kia Oval on July 31, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

LONDON: England pacer Chris Woakes is unlikely to take further part in the ongoing fifth Test against India at The Oval after suffering a suspected shoulder dislocation while fielding late on Day 1.

The incident occurred when Woakes chased a ball from mid-off towards the boundary. As he attempted to steady himself on the damp outfield, his left hand slipped, causing him to land awkwardly on his left shoulder.

The 36-year-old immediately clutched his shoulder in pain and received on-field medical attention from team physio Ben Davies. He was later seen using his jumper as a makeshift sling while walking back to the dressing room.

While an England spokesperson declined to provide specifics, Woakes is expected to undergo a scan overnight to assess the full extent of the injury.

"I don't know too much about it, but it doesn't look great," Gus Atkinson said.

"It's a big shame, last game of the series, and when anyone gets injured, it's a shame. I'm hoping it's not too bad, and whatever it is, he'll get full support from everyone," he added.

Woakes had bowled 14 overs on the opening day, finishing with figures of 1 for 46. He has been a vital part of England’s bowling attack throughout the series, claiming 11 wickets at an average of 52.18 across 181 overs.

Notably, he and India’s Mohammed Siraj are the only seamers to feature in all five matches of the series.

His absence would leave England a bowler short, particularly given the inexperience of the rest of the pace attack—Atkinson, Jamie Overton, and Josh Tongue—who collectively have just 18 Test caps.

Making his first appearance in the series after recovering from a hamstring injury, Atkinson expressed readiness to shoulder more responsibility.

"Definitely, I feel fresh, I feel good," he said. "I know I've only got this one game to play so I can push the limits a bit."

Meanwhile, India’s Karun Nair delivered a gritty performance with the bat on a testing surface, scoring his first half-century of the series as India closed Day 1 at 204 for 6.

On a green-tinged pitch under overcast skies, Nair held firm while wickets fell around him. His 30-run stand with Dhruv Jurel helped stabilise the innings, followed by another composed partnership with Washington Sundar.

Replacing Shardul Thakur in the playing XI, Nair brought up his fifty with a well-timed glance to fine leg, marking a personal milestone in his comeback.

India’s innings, however, was marred by avoidable dismissals, including the run-out of captain Shubman Gill, as three of the six wickets fell due to self-inflicted errors.