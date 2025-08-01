Guyana Amazon Warriors sign star Pakistan cricketer for CPL 2025

Mohammad Rizwan (L) and Iftikhar Ahmed look on during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between Australia and Pakistan at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20, 2023. - AFP

Star Pakistan all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed is all set to make his Caribbean Premier League (CPL) debut after being signed by the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2025 edition of the tournament, scheduled to begin on August 14.

The hard-hitting batter will join the 2023 CPL champions as a temporary replacement for Hassan Khan, who will miss the franchise's first three matches.

The 34-year-old brings extensive experience in franchise cricket, having featured in tournaments such as the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

In 23 BPL matches, he has amassed 656 runs at an impressive strike-rate of 136.95, including four fifties and a century. However, his LPL outings have been less fruitful, scoring just 82 runs in 11 matches at a strike-rate of 73.21.

In the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the right-hander has played 78 matches, scoring 1,134 runs at a strike-rate of 132.01, including five half-centuries.

He has also taken 13 wickets with his off-spin. Internationally, Iftikhar has represented Pakistan in 66 T20Is, scoring 998 runs at a strike-rate of 129.10, including four fifties.

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah is also set to return to the CPL after being signed by the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots as a replacement for South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch.

Naseem last appeared in the CPL in 2021 for the Patriots, featuring in seven matches and claiming six wickets at an economy rate of 7.68. He played a key role in the team's title-winning campaign, delivering a crucial 2/26 in the final.

However, the right-arm pacer's availability for the tournament remains uncertain as he is part of Pakistan's squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies.

He may also feature in the tri-nation series with Afghanistan and the UAE, as well as the Asia Cup 2025, which is scheduled for September.

Several other Pakistani cricketers are also set to participate in this year’s edition. Former international Mohammad Amir will return to the league, joining the Trinbago Knight Riders—his fourth CPL team since 2021.

The left-arm pacer has played 39 matches in the tournament, taking 51 wickets at an impressive average of 18.09.

Promising pacer Usman Tariq is also set to make his CPL debut for Trinbago Knight Riders, following notable performances in the PSL 2024 and 2025 editions.

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz will debut in the CPL as well, having been signed by the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Meanwhile, veteran all-rounder Imad Wasim returns to the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons after being re-signed by the franchise ahead of the players' draft, following his earlier release.

Pakistan players to feature in CPL 2025

Naseem Shah and Mohammad Nawaz (St Kitts and Nevis Patriots), Imad Wasim (Antigua and Barbuda Falcons), Mohammad Amir and Usman Tariq (Trinbago Knight Riders), Iftikhar Ahmed (Guyana Amazon Warriors)