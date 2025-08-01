Karun Nair leads resistance as India reach 204/6 on tricky Oval pitch

Indian batter Karun Nair raises his bat to celebrate his fifty during the fifth Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England at The Oval in London on July 31, 2025. – AFP

LONDON: Indian batter Karun Nair showcased resilience and class under testing conditions, scoring his first half-century of the series on a green-tinged pitch at The Oval, guiding India to 204 for 6 at stumps on Day 1 of the fifth and final Test against England.

On a day dominated by overcast skies and seam movement, Nair stood tall as wickets tumbled around him.

Coming in at a crucial juncture, he absorbed the pressure and counter-attacked during a 30-run stand with Dhruv Jurel, and later combined with Washington Sundar to steady the innings further.

Nair, replacing Shardul Thakur in the XI, reached his fifty late in the day with a glance to fine leg, marking a significant moment in his return to form.

India’s innings, however, was marred by unforced errors—three of the six wickets were self-inflicted, including the run-out of skipper Shubman Gill.

Gill, who looked composed amid the swinging conditions, fell to a direct hit from Gus Atkinson after a misjudged single during a promising 45-run stand with debutant Sai Sudharsan.

England, who won the toss for the first time in the series through stand-in captain Ollie Pope, had the perfect opportunity to exploit the seam-friendly surface but squandered it with inconsistent bowling.

Gus Atkinson impressed with a miserly opening spell of 1/7 in six overs, while Josh Tongue picked up two wickets but leaked runs at over 3.5 per over.

Jamie Overton struggled with control and rhythm, and Chris Woakes left the field clutching his shoulder after a fall—raising injury concerns for the hosts.

India’s openers fell early in a rain-curtailed first session of just 23 overs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was trapped by a sharp nip-backer from Atkinson, adjudged out on review. KL Rahul followed soon after lunch, chopping on a delivery from Woakes that cramped him for room.

After the Tea break, Tongue struck twice in quick succession, removing Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja with deliveries that climbed steeply off a good length.

At 123-5, India were in trouble, posting their lowest score at the fall of the fifth wicket in this series. But Nair’s composed presence at the crease helped restore stability.

Despite England’s early dominance, wayward bowling allowed India to claw back—30 of their runs came from extras, highlighting the indiscipline in the hosts' attack.

At the close of play, India will take heart from Nair’s determined knock and the unbroken partnership with Sundar.

The visitors will look to build on this foundation and push for a stronger total on Day 2, knowing that every run could be crucial on this testing surface.