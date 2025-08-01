Max Verstappen confirms his stay amid transfer rumours

Red Bull's Max Verstappen arrives ahead of practice at Silverstone Circuit in Silverstone on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

Four-time Formula One champion Max Verstappen on Thursday said he will stay with Red Bull in 2026, ending the rumours about his future.

Speculation around Verstappen’s future, the most successful driver over the past four years, has been circulating for weeks since Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff announced he was in talks with Verstappen, the reigning champion.

However, Red Bull Racing’s team advisor Helmut Marko on Thursday confirmed that Formula 1 superstar Verstappen will stay for the 2026 season amid exit speculations.

And now Max Verstappen himself confirmed the news, saying it is time to stop all the rumours.

"I think it's time to basically stop all the rumors, and for me it's always been quite clear that I was staying anyway," Verstappen said.

Verstappen, 27, further stated that the speculation was useless.

"The thing is, people are waffling so much throughout the whole season while the only one that actually can or should speak is not speaking," he added.

"That's me, and I do that on purpose because it makes no sense to start throwing things around and actually that should be the same for everyone.

"Some people just like to stir the pot, some people just like to create drama."

Wolff, after the Belgian Grand Prix, also said that George Russell and rookie Kimi Antonelli are the future of Mercedes, and Verstappen is not in the plans.

Verstappen said new team principal Laurent Mekies is very friendly, open and motivated, and he is very happy with the things so far.

"We discuss about a lot of things to be honest," Verstappen said.

"He's very friendly, he's very open, very motivated, very driven.

"That's of course what you want to see from a boss and I like it. It's a nice atmosphere that he is creating and I'm very excited for the future, what we can do together."

Verstappen is third with 185 points in the current F1 driver standings, behind a dominant McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri (266 points) and Lando Norris (250).

Verstappen has two wins and five podium finishes this season.