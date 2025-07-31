South Africa edge Australia to set up WCL 2025 final clash with Pakistan

South Africa Champions' players celebrate winning their WCL 2025 semi-final against Australia Champions at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 31, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

BIRMINGHAM: Half-centuries from JJ Smuts and Morne van Wyk, followed by a collective bowling effort, led South Africa Champions to a narrow one-run victory over Australia Champions in the second semi-final of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 here at Edgbaston on Thursday.

The enthralling victory propelled South Africa into the final, where they will be taking on the leaders, Pakistan Champions, at the same venue on Saturday.

Chasing a daunting 187-run target, Australia could accumulate 185/7 as Wayne Parnell successfully defended 14 runs off the final over despite being hit for a six on the first delivery.

All-rounder Dan Christian waged a lone battle for Australia with an unbeaten 29 off 29 deliveries, featuring three fours and as many sixes.

Besides him, top-order batters Chris Lynn and D’Arcy Short made notable contributions, scoring 35 and 33, respectively.

For South Africa, Hardus Viljoen and Parnell took two wickets each, while Duanne Olivier and Imran Tahir chipped in with one each.

Opting to bat first, South Africa Champions registered a formidable total of 186/8 on the board in their allotted 20 overs.

The Proteas, however, had a contrasting start to their innings as they lost in-form AB de Villiers (six) in the second over with just 13 runs on the board.

Following the early stutter, van Wyk joined Smuts in the middle, and together they launched an astounding recovery by putting together 111 runs for the second wicket.

The vital partnership culminated in the 12th over with Smuts’s dismissal, who scored 57 off 41 deliveries with the help of eight fours and a six.

The wicketkeeper batter was then involved in a brief 13-run partnership with Sarel Erwee (nine) until eventually falling victim to Brett Lee in the 16th over. He remained the top-scorer for South Africa Champions with 76 off 35 deliveries, studded with seven fours and five sixes.

Following his dismissal, South Africa lost four wickets in the span of 25 deliveries and could add 28 more to their total.

Peter Siddle was the standout bowler for Australia Champions with a four-wicket haul, while D’Arcy Short chipped in with two. Lee and Dan Christian, on the other hand, made one scalp apiece.