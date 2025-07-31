Daryl Mitchell retains New Zealand’s dominance in first Zimbabwe Test

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell (right) celebrates scoring half-century during the second day of their first Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on July 31, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: All-rounder Daryl Mitchell’s gutsy 80-run knock powered New Zealand to a handy lead against Zimbabwe on the second day of the first Test here at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

At the stumps on day two, the home side were 31/2, trailing by a further 127 runs with Nick Welch and Vincent Masekesa unbeaten on two and zero, respectively.

Zimbabwe, who were bowled out for a meagre 149 in the first innings, had a shaky start to the second as they lost both their openers, Brian Bennett (18) and Ben Curran (11), inside eight overs with just 29 runs on the board.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry and Will O’Rourke have taken one wicket apiece thus far in the second innings.

Earlier in the day, New Zealand resumed their first innings from 92/0 through Devon Conway and Will Young and sustained an immediate setback as Blessing Muzarabani dismissed the latter on the first delivery of the day.

Young walked back after scoring 41 off 70 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Henry Nicholls then joined Conway in the middle, and the duo raised 66 runs for the second wicket until the former fell victim to Muzarabani after scoring a 56-ball 34.

Following his dismissal, the touring side lost two more wickets in quick succession, including that of their mainstay Conway, who remained the top-scorer with 88 off 170 deliveries, studded with 12 boundaries.

Coming out to bat at number five, Daryl Mitchell took the reins of New Zealand’s batting charge and batted sensibly to bolster their total past the 300-run mark with a valiant 80 off 119 deliveries, comprising five fours and a six.

He also shared a 61-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Nathan Smith, who could muster 22 before getting retired hurt.

Muzarabani was the standout bowler for Zimbabwe, picking up three wickets, followed by Tanaka Chivanga with two, while Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams and Masekesa shared four between them.