Tentative schedule for Pakistan T20I tri-series against Afghanistan, UAE unveiled

Pakistan's Shadab Khan plays a shot during their ACC Men's Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 7, 2022. — AFP

LAHORE: The potential tri-nation T20I series between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) is likely to commence on August 29, sources told Geo Super on Thursday.

According to the insiders, the upcoming tri-series is set to be comprised of seven matches, all of which will be played at the historic Sharjah Cricket Stadium, including the final on September 7.

Sources further suggested that the opening match of the series will be played between Pakistan and Afghanistan on August 29, while the hosts UAE will start their campaign the following day against the green shirts.

Notably, Pakistan was scheduled to host Afghanistan in a bilateral series this August. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed converting the series into a tri-nation event and moving it to the UAE.

The objective of hosting the series in the UAE is to help players adapt to the conditions ahead of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to run from September 9 and 28.

The upcoming edition of the continental tournament will be played in T20 format, serving as a preparatory event for the T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

The eight-team tournament will get underway on September 9 with a curtain-raiser between Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will start their campaign against Oman on September 12 before taking on arch-rivals India on September 14.