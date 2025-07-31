Lamine Yamal double lifts Barcelona past FC Seoul in ten-goal thriller

FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring their second goal against FC Seoul at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Seoul on July 31, 2025. — Reuters

Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres each scored twice as Barcelona dominated FC Seoul 7-3 in their latest preseason Asian Tour outing on Thursday in South Korea.

Barcelona started the game in style with Yamal finding Pedri inside the box with a backheel pass before the midfielder fired a shot which went wide.

The 18-year-old sensation glided through the FC Seoul defence before smashing an effort that rebounded off the post for Robert Lewandowski, who tapped it in for a goal in the eighth minute.

Yamal doubled the lead in the 14th minute with a stunning long-range strike.

Trailing 2-0, the hosts rallied through Young-Wook Cho and Yazan Al-Arab to go level in the 47th minute.

Lamine Yamal then struck again in the added time, giving Barcelona a 3-2 halftime lead after capitalising on a pass from Frenkie de Jong in the box.

The 18-year-old scored goals for the first time in the iconic Barcelona No. 10 jersey and said he is very happy about that, and also thanked fans for the support.

"I'm very happy to have scored with this jersey," Yamal said.

"It was a childhood dream to play with this shirt and score with the No. 10 jersey which is very special. I'm very happy with the team's victory.

"Thank you for being there. Our fans support us a lot in every country. Let's hope this season is very successful and we win many titles"

Barcelona made 11 changes at the break, bringing Marcus Rashford in.

Rashford, who is on a loan spell at the Catalan club from Manchester United, had chances to score but was twice denied by the home keeper.

Substitute Torres also scored twice while Andreas Christensen and Gavi, who also came off the bench, found the back of the net with clinical finishes.

Seoul added one in the 86th minute through substitute Han-Min Jung to cut the deficit to four before the final whistle with a close-range effort.

The La Liga champions will take on Daegu FC in South Korea on August 4 to complete their tour of Asia.