PCB issues clarification on Shaheen Shah Afridi amid West Indies tour

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday, denied the rumours of an alleged rift between pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, skipper Salman Ali Agha and head coach Mike Hesson, terming them fabricated and defamatory allegations.

A tweet went viral earlier today, in which it was claimed that Agha and Hesson are unhappy with Shaheen’s attitude and also raised the issue with PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, but received no response.

As a result, the left-arm pacer received serious backlash from cricket fans, while some suspected differences between the group.

The backlash led the cricket board to step in to issue a detailed clarification on its social media handles, terming it as a deliberate attempt to trigger discord within the contingent, which is on a multi-format tour of West Indies.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) categorically denies the baseless, fabricated, and defamatory allegations currently being circulated on social media pertaining to an alleged incident involving Shaheen Afridi, team captain Salman Ali Agha, and a member of the coaching staff,” the cricket board said in a detailed statement.

“The PCB affirms that no such incident has occurred at any point during training or practice sessions. These malicious rumours are entirely fictitious and appear to have been deliberately concocted with clear malafide intent to sow discord within the national squad,” it added.

The PCB further termed the tweet in question a part of the defamation campaign and announced that it will initiate legal action against the individuals responsible.

“Such misinformation constitutes a calculated and reprehensible attempt to undermine the cohesion, morale, and reputation of the Pakistan national team. The PCB considers this a serious and premeditated defamation campaign, which is aimed at damaging the professional integrity of the individuals targeted and the collective environment of the squad,” the statement continued.

“Accordingly, the PCB will be initiating stringent legal proceedings, including but not limited to defamation and cybercrime charges, against the individuals and/or entities responsible for originating and disseminating this false narrative. Any persons found complicit in propagating these claims will be held fully accountable under applicable laws.

“The Board strongly advises the general public, media representatives, and digital platforms to refrain from engaging with, endorsing, or amplifying unverified and irresponsible content. The PCB remains committed to protecting its players, staff, and the sanctity of the national team from unwarranted and harmful speculation.”

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan men’s team are currently on a white-ball tour to West Indies, where they will play three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The T20I series is scheduled to get underway on Friday and will run until August 3, while the ODIs are scheduled to be played on August 8, 10 and 12, respectively.