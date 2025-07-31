Pakistan Shaheens, Professional County Club Select XI settle for draw in Hove

Pakistan Shaheens' Azan Awais waits to face a delivery during their three-day match against Professional County Club Select XI at The First Central County Ground in Hove on July 29. — PCB

HOVE: The first three-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Professional County Club Select XI ended in a draw here at The First Central County Ground on Wednesday.

At the stumps on day three, which concluded earlier than the scheduled time due to rain, the Shaheens were 50/4 in their second innings, with Azan Awais and Mubasir Khan unbeaten on five and four, respectively.

For Professional County Club Select XI, Mitchell Stanley picked up three wickets in the second innings, while Alex Green struck once.

Earlier in the day, the home side declared their first innings 351/7 after securing a handy 108-run lead over Pakistan Shaheens.

Leading the way for the home side was their captain Luke Benkenstein, who played a monumental 197-run knock from 248 deliveries, studded with 32 fours and two sixes.

He was supported by middle-order batter Ben Mayes, who made 67 off 109 deliveries with the help of eight fours and two sixes.

Mir Hamza was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan Shaheens as he took three wickets for just 39 runs in his 17 overs, while Mushtaq Ahmed and Mehran Mumtaz chipped in with two each.

Batting first, Pakistan Shaheens could accumulate 243 runs before getting bowled out in 69.2 overs.

Azan Awais remained the top-scorer for the touring side with an anchoring 98 off 170 deliveries, laced with 15 fours and a six.

His opening partner, Shamyl Hussain, was the other notable run getter for the Shaheens, scoring 42 off 85 deliveries. The duo also shared a 78-run opening partnership.

For Professional County Club Select XI, Nathan Gilchrist led the way with three wickets, followed by Jafer Ali Chohan and Alex Green with two each, while Stanley and Kasey Aldridge made one scalp apiece.