West Ham's midfielder Lucas Paqueta cleared of alleged spot-fixing charges

West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta in action against Brentford in a Premier League match at London Stadium in London on February 15, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: West Ham United's midfielder Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of spot-fixing charges after an independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Paqueta, 27, was accused of performing spot fixing offences between November 2022 and August 2023 against Leicester City, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The FA issued a statement in which they said that the charges against Paqueta had not been proven after a hearing.

"Paqueta denied the charges against him, and a Regulatory Commission found them to be not proven following a hearing," the FA said in a statement.

The FA said two charges against Paqueta relating to a failure to co-operate with its investigation, which the player also denied, had been found proven.

Paqueta, in a statement on Thursday, said that he has maintained his innocence against these accusations from the very first day, and he is eager to return to action.

"Since the first day of this investigation, I have maintained my innocence against these extremely serious accusations," Paqueta said.

"I would like to express how grateful I am to God and how eager I am to return to playing football with a smile on my face. To my wife, to West Ham United, to the fans who always cheered me on, and to my family, friends and the legal team who have supported me, thank you."

The FA began investigating the alleged betting breaches in August 2023 and charged Paqueta in May 2024, and the hearing began in March 2025.

West Ham Vice-Chair Karren Brady said that the club have supported Lucas Paqueta throughout the process and the Brazilian has remained professional during the case.

"We are pleased Lucas has been cleared ... as a club we have resolutely stood by him and supported him throughout the process," Brady said.

"Despite the incredible pressure on him, Lucas has performed week in and week out for the club, always giving everything. It has been a difficult time for Lucas and his family, but he has remained absolutely professional throughout."

West Ham, who finished 14th last season, after a disappointing campaign, will start their 2025–26 Premier League season at promoted Sunderland on August 16.