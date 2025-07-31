West Indies announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan

West Indies' Alzarri Joseph (centre) celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia's Mitchell Marsh during their first T20I at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on July 20, 2025. — AFP

ANTIGUA: Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Wednesday, announced a 14-member squad for the three-match home T20I series against Pakistan, scheduled to be played in Florida from July 31 to August 3.

The hosts make four changes to their squad that suffered a 5-0 clean sweep against Australia earlier this month, with Shamar Joseph, Keacy Carty, Alick Athanaze and Johnson Charles replacing Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Brandon King and Shimron Hetmyer, respectively.

According to the CWI, Joseph was rested for the upcoming T20I assignment against Pakistan as part of workload management, having been a consistent part of the West Indies team across formats for their multi-format tour of England and the home series against Australia.

Lewis, on the other hand, has been ruled out of the series due to an injury and will head to the CWI headquarters for assessment ahead of the ODI series against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hetmyer and King both missed out due to side strains, which they suffered in the fifth and final T20I against Australia.

Hetmyer has been ruled out of the entire home series against Pakistan, while King is being assessed by the West Indies medical team to determine the potential of him featuring in the ODI series to follow.

West Indies Squad for T20I Series vs Pakistan:

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Match Schedule – West Indies vs Pakistan T20I Series

1st T20I: July 31 – Broward County Stadium, Florida

2nd T20I: August 2 – Broward County Stadium, Florida

3rd T20I: August 3 – Broward County Stadium, Florida