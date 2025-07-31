ICC set to approve continental qualification for Olympics 2028 – report

Indian players celebrate winning the ICC Men's T20 World Cup by defeating South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is set to approve the continental qualification system for the sport’s highly-anticipated return to the Olympics after over a century at Los Angeles 2028, international media reported on Wednesday.

Under the proposed model, the highest-ranked team from each continent will qualify, ensuring representation from all regions.

This means India is expected to claim Asia’s spot, while Australia (Oceania), South Africa (Africa) and Great Britain (Europe) will also qualify automatically. With these allocations, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are likely to miss out on direct qualification.

According to a report, the potential decision is the culmination of the board’s recent discussions regarding the qualification at its Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Singapore earlier this month.

However, some details are still yet to be finalised regarding the qualification system, while it also faces opposition from some of the full-member nations, including Pakistan and New Zealand.

Furthermore, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) also pushed for the regional qualification system to ensure global representation and promote cricket’s international appeal.

This format, however, would leave just one spot open after India, Australia, South Africa, Great Britain, and the USA have confirmed their places.

The ICC will decide how the sixth and final berth will be awarded. There is speculation that it could go to a representative team from the Caribbean Islands, similar to the arrangement during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where Barbados represented the region.

As a result, the cricket competition at the LA 2028 may be without the most-watched blockbuster Pakistan-India clash.

The men’s and women’s cricket tournaments at LA 2028 will be played in the T20 format.

The ICC has already confirmed that both competitions will run from July 12 to July 29, 2028, with the women’s medal match scheduled for July 20 and the men’s final on July 29.

Cricket will make its return to the Olympic stage after 128 years. The sport’s only previous appearance was at the 1900 Paris Games, where Great Britain defeated France in a one-off match to claim gold.