Holger Rune lauds Andre Agassi's skills after brief collaboration with him

World number nine Danish tennis player Holger Rune hailed Andre Agassi skills after a brief collaboration with him, international media reported on Thursday.

Rune made a name for himself three years ago by winning his first Masters in Paris after defeating Novak Djokovic in the final.

However, the 22-year-old has not won anything big since then, securing just two more titles and failing to reach beyond the quarter-final stage at the Grand Slams.

Earlier this month, Rune turned to American great Agassi in Washington for a three-day training block to polish his skills.

The Danish player was impressed with how the eight-time Grand Slam champion viewed the game and hopes that the advice he received will help him improve his game.

"It was insane. I've never met a guy who sees tennis that way and I found it interesting. He makes things simple on the court. Sometimes tennis can be a difficult sport and sometimes it can be a very easy sport. There's always a reason why it's this or that,” Rune said.

"Some of the advice he gave me was very helpful. To share those three days, for him to get a look at my game, it was just amazing. My coach Lars (Christensen) appreciated it too, they talked a little bit and we're still in touch."

Rune said Agassi's tactics had struck a chord with him, even though the Dane never watched him play growing up.

"I've watched so many YouTube clips with him on how he was taking the ball early," Rune added.

"It was so clear to see how he was making life easy for himself on the court ... it was a bit before my time so I didn't grow up watching Andre. But to look back at how tennis was then was really interesting to see."

Holger Rune defeated Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in Toronto and will take on Alexandre Muller in the next round.