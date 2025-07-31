Former UFC heavyweight champion slams WWE

John Cena (Left) turns heel and attacks WWE undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes (Right) alonside Final Boss The Rock (Centre) after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber on March 2, 2025 at Rogers Centre in Toronto. — Screengrab

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion Josh Barnett on Thursday slammed World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for not showing the basics of wrestling, especially grappling and submissions.

Comparing the progress of the two companies, one is climbing the ladder while the other have stuck at a point. And US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a UFC event on the grounds of the White House on the United States' 250th anniversary in 2026 is proof that UFC is growing rapidly.

Barnett, the former UFC heavyweight champion, has heavily criticised WWE, saying the company is not focusing on the basics and in the long run, there will be negative repercussions from it.

“No, I don’t think it’ll kill the business. I think the business will be fine, but I just think that maybe in the long term there will be negative repercussions from it,” Barnett said.

“Look at the way people look at MMA these days versus the way they looked at it at UFC 28,30. But at some point, I remember the crowds being just absolutely furious about any grappling, and you know, different markets would change, but then I would sit back and go well, look at all your [WWE’s] promotional material.

“You [WWE] show nothing of the importance of grappling, wrestling and submissions. You only show knockouts. Your big, best of shows are always knockouts. So basically, you are priming an audience for one thing, which happens a lot less than another.”

WWE is still a larger global brand as it has been around since the 1980s and has built a massive fan base over the decades. But on the other hand, UFC, which held its inaugural event UFC 1 in 1993, is also rapidly growing and it is expected that it have the potential to surpass WWE.