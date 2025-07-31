Liverpool legend opposes Alexander Isak's potential signing

An undated photo of Newcastle United's striker Alexander Isak. — Instagram/alex_isak

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes the club should invest in a centre-back instead of spending £120m on Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, international media reported on Thursday.

According to reports, Isak is speculated to be moving away from Newcastle United this summer, and if the move happens, Liverpool are favourites to secure his signature.

Newcastle have repeatedly shown reluctance to part ways with the player, who has been dropped from Eddie Howe's 30-man squad for the side’s pre-season tour of Asia, citing a ‘minor thigh injury’ for the absence. But reports suggest that a handsome deal could lead the club to change its position.

Speaking in an interview, Nicol said that the club have already signed Hugo Ekitike as a striker and the signing of Isak does not make sense.

“I think it’s really strange that, if tomorrow Liverpool sign Isak for £120m, I’m not going to be dancing on the table, which seems a little weird… I want a centre-back. Had Ekitike not been at Liverpool, I would be dancing on the table if you turned around tomorrow and said we’d signed Isak," said Nicol.

“The fact that they have Ekitike now… it kind of feels like something you don’t need, when there’s a big hole that needs to be filled, yet you could go and spend £120m on something you probably don’t need. That’s kind of weird.”

Arne Slot has Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate as centre-backs, while Joe Gomez is suffering due to fitness issues.

Meanwhile, Konate’s contract is ending this season, and he has yet to put pen to paper.