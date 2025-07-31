World champion Terri Harper joins Paul's promotional company

An undated picture of Lightweight world champion Terri Harper. — Reuters

Lightweight world champion Terri Harper has signed with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, international media reported on Wednesday.

Harper is the latest fighter to sign Paul's promotional company, following fellow Britons Chantelle Cameron, Ellie Scotney and Savannah Marshall.

Both Scotney and Marshall made their debut this month on the undercard of Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 3 at Madison Square Garden.

MVP CEO Nakisa Bidarian told British media that they are excited to announce that they have signed Harper and mentioned that she has a great career with 20 fights.

"I'm super excited to announce we have signed Terri Harper. Terri the first three division female world champion from the UK. She has fought in five different divisions, 20 fights into her career," Bidarian said.

She further added that Terri has the same skill set that they saw in Amanda and calls her future bright in boxing.

"When I look at when we met Amanda [Serrano], a seven division champion, 42 fights into her career and we skyrocketed her profile, her potential and what she was able to achieve. I look at Terri as having the same ingredients," she said.

"Phenomenal story, like Amanda, not a ton of amateur experience. She's shown that she can be a champion at different weight classes. We think the future is very bright for her."

Harper expressed her excitement after joining as the Most Valuable Promotions.

"I am excited to join the movement of women's boxing at MVP," Harper said.

It is pertinent to mention that Harper has ended a long-term relationship with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom.

Harper has also won world titles at light-middleweight and featherweight.