Pakistan to clash with arch-rivals India in SAFF U17 Championship 2025

An undated picture of Pakistan, India Football players. - Indian Football

SRI LANKA: The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has officially announced the schedule for the SAFF U17 Championship 2025, set to take place from September 15 to 27 at the Racecourse International Stadium in Colombo.

Pakistan's U17 football team has been placed in a tough Group B alongside defending champions India, the Maldives, and Bhutan. Group A features Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

The Green Shirts will kick off their campaign against Bhutan on September 16 in what is expected to be a crucial opening encounter.

They will then face the Maldives on September 19, before clashing with arch-rivals India on September 22.

With only the top two teams from each group advancing to the semi-finals on September 25, every group stage match carries immense importance.

The final will be held on September 27, concluding nearly two weeks of high-stakes youth football action.

In the previous edition of the tournament, held in Bhutan in 2024, Pakistan reached the semi-finals after defeating Sri Lanka 5-1 in their final group-stage match.

However, their journey ended in heartbreak as they lost to Bangladesh in a dramatic penalty shootout (8-7) in the semi-final.

That semi-final saw both teams remain level at 7-7 after the first five penalties. The decisive moment came when Bangladesh's goalkeeper saved Pakistan’s eighth attempt, followed by a successful conversion that sealed Bangladesh’s victory.

Earlier in the group stage of that tournament, Pakistan had drawn 3-3 with Bhutan and secured a narrow 1-0 win over Nepal.

This year’s edition will feature seven participating nations divided as follows: