Tsitsipas reappoints his father as coach after Ivanisevic's exit

Stefanos Tsitsipas plays a shot against Christopher O'Connell during second round play at Sobeys Stadium on Jul 30, 2025. — Reuters

Stefanos Tsitsipas reappointed his father, Apostolos, on Wednesday as coach after ending his partnership with former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic.

Ivanisevic earlier helped Former world number one Novak Djokovic to claim nine of his 24 Grand Slam titles.

The former world number three's short time with the ex-coach lasted just two months and ended last week.

The 2021 French Open and 2023 Australian Open runner-up, Tsitsipas, is currently the world 30th and won the final in the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships.

Following Tsitsipas' first-round exit at Wimbledon, Ivanisevic delivered a critical analysis of the Greek, saying he had "never seen a more unprepared player" in his life.

Reflecting on the exit of Ivanisevic, Tsitsipas posted on his social media that he is at the same point where he started with his ex-coach. He announced that he is now linked with his father, who believed in him.

"Some journeys have a way of circling back to where they began," Tsitsipas wrote.

"After some time apart, I've reunited with the person who first believed in me - my father."

He further mentioned that he is thankful to share the court with his new coach, and this feels great to him, citing it as coming back home.

"I'm grateful to share the court and the road ahead with him once again. We've been through every chapter of this journey together, and this next one feels right.

"Sometimes, coming home is the boldest step forward."