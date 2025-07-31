Viktor Gyokeres does not want to be compared with Thierry Henry

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres is introduced on the pitch before the match on July 27, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres on Wednesday made it clear that he does not want to be compared with Thierry Henry after taking the number 14 jersey.

The Sweden international secured 54 goals in all competitions in his last season, completing his 63.5 million euros ($72.56 million) switch from Sporting on Saturday.

Gyokeres accepted the number 14 shirt, which was associated with captain Henry; the shirt was vacant and also had the club's records.

Gyokeres told international media that the number 14 shirt has its history, and he knows that, but he chose that number as it was available and has no intentions to be compared with Henry's legacy and wants to achieve everything on his own.

"Of course I know about the history. To be honest, there weren't so many numbers available. There weren't too many to pick from," Gyokeres said.

"But of course, that one was available. So when I knew that, it was an easy choice to take it.

"It's not really my intention to be compared with what he's achieved in his career. Especially here. I just want to do my own thing and show my qualities. Of course he was an amazing player, but different from me."

The Swedish striker has already played a great season in Portugal and will make the Gunners stronger for the new Premier League campaign.

Arsenal aims to start its new Premier League campaign on August 17 against Manchester United.