Ruben Amorim hails Manchester United players ahead of 2025/26 season

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim during a lap of appreciation after the match on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

CHICAGO: Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim said his players have shown improvement in the preseason friendly against Bournemouth, they are already 'stronger and faster' than last season, international media reported on Thursday.

United comfortably defeated Bournemouth 4-1 at Soldier Field on Wednesday. Amorim’s team performed well, but the Portuguese coach has warned players that it is preseason and the Premier League pressure would be different.

"We are improving. But again, it's a preseason game. The pressure is going to be so much different during the season,” Amorim said.

"I think they are playing better also because they are connecting better with each other. Not just on the pitch, but off the pitch. I think they are stronger, they are faster. You can see the intensity is completely different [compared to last season].

"I can see the data from the minutes are completely different. It's important for them to understand that the same players can play a different game."

Manchester demonstrated dominant gameplay against Bournemouth, despite playing in torrential rain. Rasmus Højlund, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and youngster Ethan Williams contributed with the goals in a comfortable win.

Manchester United will next face West Ham in New Jersey on Saturday.

Amorim further reflected on the victory, saying it was a good game with intensity, and these are the things we need to improve.

"I think it was a good game," Amorim said.

"I think we played with intensity. We were aggressive and that is something that we need to improve on in the last season.

"I think we had better possessions compared to the last game, so they are listening. It was a good test."

Ruben Amorim’s side will stay in Chicago until the weekend before concluding the Premier League Summer Series against Everton in Atlanta on Sunday.