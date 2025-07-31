Jasprit Bumrah rested as India reveal playing XI for fifth England Test

Jasprit Bumrah on day four of the Fourth Rothesay Men's Test at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester, UK. Picture date: Saturday July 26, 2025.

LONDON: India have confirmed their lineup for the fifth and final Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test against England, beginning on Thursday at The Oval, with World No. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah rested for the all-important clash.

Bumrah, India’s joint-leading wicket-taker in the campaign, sits out alongside Shardul Thakur and Anshul Kamboj. Their places go to pacers Prasidh Krishna and Akash Deep.

India were forced into one additional change after wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was ruled out with the foot injury he sustained on Day 1 of last week’s fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Dhruv Jurel takes the gloves for the first time in this series while previously playing as a substitute for Rishabh Pant.

England, meanwhile, made four alterations. Regular skipper Ben Stokes is sidelined by a shoulder problem, handing the captaincy to No. 3 batter Ollie Pope.

Fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, along with spinner Liam Dawson, have been rested; Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue and Jamie Overton come in, and young all-rounder Jacob Bethell fills the vacancy left by Stokes.

Pope won the toss and elected to bowl first, extending Gill’s run of unsuccessful calls to five in as many matches this series.

Playing XIs

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Karun Nair, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue