Emma Raducanu storms past Peyton Stearns to reach Canadian Open third round

Emma Raducanu (GBR) returns the ball to Peyton Stearns (USA) in second round play at IGA Stadium on Jul 30, 2025. — Reuters

MONTREAL: British number one Emma Raducanu continued her impressive build-up to the US Open with a commanding straight-sets victory over American Peyton Stearns, winning 6-2, 6-4 to book her place in the third round of the Canadian Open at Court Rogers on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old, currently ranked World number 33, produced a strong all-round performance to extend her perfect record against Stearns, securing her third win in as many meetings between the pair.

Raducanu now sets up a mouth-watering clash with Wimbledon runner up Amanda Anisimova, who overcame New Zealand’s Lulu Sun 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) earlier in the day.

Raducanu started the match in commanding fashion, taking charge of the opening set by breaking Stearns twice before sealing the set on her sixth set point.

The Briton displayed precise shot-making and composure from the baseline, frustrating her opponent with deep returns and clever variation.

The second set offered more drama as Raducanu found herself trailing 4-2 after conceding a break.

However, she responded brilliantly, reeling off four consecutive games with aggressive returns and confident service games to close out the contest in one hour and 35 minutes.

Reflecting on her performance, Raducanu admitted she briefly lost focus but was pleased to regain control.

“I’m really happy with how I came through in that match. I kind of lost my focus at some moments in the second set and she took advantage, but I’m very happy that I came through against a top opponent and happy to extend my stay in Montreal,” Raducanu said.

Acknowledging the home support, Raducanu added, “I saw the Union Jack in clutch moments and I was actually born in Canada, so to me, it means so much to do well here.”