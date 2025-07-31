PCB calls BOG meeting after India forfeits WCL semi-final

An undated picture shows Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi chairing a Board of Governors meeting in Lahore. – PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called an emergency meeting of its Board of Governors (BoG) tonight at 8:00 PM, following heightened tensions after India’s refusal to play Pakistan in the ongoing World Championship of Legends (WCL) and crucial international cricket matters looming ahead.

According to the reports, PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi will chair the high-level session, which is expected to tackle multiple pressing issues concerning Pakistan cricket. Most BoG members are likely to join the meeting virtually.

Top of the agenda is expected to be the fallout from India’s decision to forfeit matches against Pakistan in the WCL. The two sides were initially scheduled to face off in both the group stage and the semi-final of the tournament in England.

However, on both occasions, India opted to withdraw rather than play against Pakistan.

The Board is set to conduct a detailed review of the situation and is likely to issue a formal policy statement outlining Pakistan’s stance, particularly in case similar issues emerge in upcoming events such as the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

The incident has reignited debate on the intersection of politics and international sports, and how Pakistan should respond to continued efforts at sporting isolation in multi-nation tournaments.

The meeting will also include a detailed briefing on cricket affairs, including recent developments within the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Discussions are expected to cover decisions made at recent ICC meetings—especially those concerning hosting rights and the international calendar—as well as deliberations from the ACC summit in the UAE regarding the future structure and format of the Asia Cup.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Champions have progressed to the final of the ongoing WCL 2025 after India withdrew from the semi-final—marking the second time in the tournament they refused to play against Pakistan, the first being during the group-stage match on July 20.

The Men in Green will now face the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa Champions and Australia Champions, scheduled for Thursday in Birmingham.