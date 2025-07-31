ICC announces host nation for Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 qualifier

New Zealand players pose with the trophy after beating South Africa to win the Women's T20 World Cup final in Dubai on October 20, 2024. - AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday confirmed that Nepal will host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier, which is scheduled to take place from 12 January to 16 February 2026.

This global qualifier will see ten teams battling for the four remaining spots at the 10th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, set to be held in England and Wales from 12 June to 5 July 2026.

The main tournament will feature 33 matches over 24 days across seven venues, including iconic grounds such as Old Trafford, Headingley, Hampshire Bowl, and Bristol County Ground, with the final to be played at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

As for the Qualifier in Nepal, the ten participating teams will be split into two groups of five, followed by a Super Six stage and a Final. The full match schedule will be revealed in due course.

Bangladesh and Ireland have already booked their spots in the Qualifier based on their participation in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Nepal and Thailand qualified via the Asia regional pathway, while the USA earned their place through the Americas region.

The remaining five teams will be decided through upcoming regional qualifiers, with two spots each for Africa and Europe, and one for the East Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, the ICC on June 18 unveiled groupings and venues for the 2026 main event in England and Wales:

Group A will include defending champions Australia, 2024 runners-up South Africa, India, Pakistan, and two teams from the global Qualifier.

Group B features hosts England, 2020 champions New Zealand, Sri Lanka, former champions West Indies, and two Qualifier teams.

The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals, scheduled for 30 June and 2 July at The Oval, followed by the final on 5 July at Lord’s.