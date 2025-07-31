Ferrari extends Fred Vasseur’s contract, ending speculation over his future

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur during a press conference on March 22, 2024. — Reuters

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna announced on Thursday that the team has extended the contract of Formula One team principal Fred Vasseur, putting an end to speculation about the Frenchman’s future with the Scuderia.

Vasseur, who took charge of Ferrari’s Formula One team in 2023, has played a pivotal role during a transformative period, including the high-profile signing of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton following his departure from Mercedes.

In a statement released ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Vigna praised Vasseur’s leadership and reaffirmed the team’s confidence in his vision.

"Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved," Vigna said.

"It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership, a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations, and clear responsibility."

Vigna added that Ferrari has clearly outlined its goals and Vasseur’s role in achieving them, underlining the importance of continuity in their pursuit of Formula One success.

Reacting to the contract renewal, Vasseur expressed his gratitude and determination to meet Ferrari’s expectations.

"I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation, it’s a challenge to keep progressing, stay focused, and deliver," he said.

He further emphasised the progress made under his leadership and the need to maintain momentum.

"Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations and now we must build on them with consistency and determination. We know what’s expected and we’re all fully committed to taking the next step forward together," Vasseur concluded.