NBA to host six regular season games in Europe

NBA Managing Director George Aivazoglou announced on Wednesday that the league will host at least six regular-season games across Europe over the next three years, showcasing its commitment to engaging fans beyond North America.

The first of these games will feature the Memphis Grizzlies and the Orlando Magic, who will face off in Berlin on January 15, 2026, followed by another clash in London on January 18, 2026.

The game in Berlin will be historic, marking the NBA’s first-ever regular-season game in Germany, despite the country having hosted 13 NBA games since 1984.

Looking ahead, the schedule includes Manchester and Paris during the 2026-27 season, while Berlin and Paris will host games during the 2027-28 season.

Venues confirmed for these events are Berlin’s Uber Arena, London’s The O2, Manchester’s Co-op Live, and Paris’ Accor Arena.

"Announcing the next three seasons’ regular-season games in Europe reflects the incredible momentum and appetite for NBA basketball in France, Germany, the UK, and across the region," Aivazoglou stated.

“We look forward to welcoming the Grizzlies and the Magic to Berlin and London and to engaging fans, players, and local communities through the games and surrounding events," he added.

The full NBA schedule for the 2025-26 season will be released in August. Details about teams and dates for the 2027 and 2028 European games will be announced prior to their respective seasons.

This multi-year plan underscores the NBA’s commitment to growing its international fan base and delivering world-class basketball to a global audience.