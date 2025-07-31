West Indies likely squad for Pakistan T20Is

Jediah Blades celebrates after taking wicket during the fourth T20I between West Indies and Australia at Basseterre on July 26, 2025. - AFP

LAUDERHILL: Cricket West Indies (CWI) is all set to host Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, with the opening game scheduled to take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday.

The West Indies squad is expected to feature one change from the side that played in the recently concluded five-match T20I series against Australia, which they lost 5-0.

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell announced his retirement after playing two matches in the shorter format against Australia, with right-handed batter Keacy Carty set to replace him.

The head-to-head record between the two teams heavily favours Pakistan.

Out of 21 T20I encounters, Pakistan have won 15 matches, while West Indies have secured just three victories. The remaining three matches ended without a result.

This marks Pakistan's third consecutive T20I series, following a 3-0 home series win over Bangladesh in May and a 2-1 series defeat against the same opposition in Bangladesh.

After the opening T20I, the remaining two matches of the series will also be played at the same venue on August 2 and 3.

The tour will then move to the ODI leg, with matches scheduled at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 10, and 12.

West Indies squad for Pakistan T20Is: Brandon King, Evan Lewis, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Shai Hope (C), Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde

West Indies vs Pakistan T20I series schedule (PST)