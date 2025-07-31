Inzamam backs Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup, calls it step toward better relations

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday expressed his support for the much anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the upcoming Asia Cup, stating that such matches are not only exciting for fans but also beneficial for improving bilateral relations.
Speaking to the media at a local event in Karachi on Wednesday, Inzamam said he strongly believes both nations should continue to face each other on the cricket field.
"High-profile matches between arch-rivals are always appreciated," he said.
The former skipper welcomed the news of a Pakistan and India encounter in the Asia Cup, stressing that continued cricketing ties could pave the way for dialogue and better understanding.
"These continued cricketing ties could pave the way for improved relations and dialogue between the two countries," Inzamam added.
The Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format, serving as a key preparation platform for teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.
A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.
The tournament begins with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.
Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.
Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025
Super Four Stage:
September 28: Final
