Inzamam backs Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup, calls it step toward better relations

Undated picture of former captain of the Pakistan cricket team Inzamam-ul-Haq (left). Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi engages in post-match niceties with the Indian cricket team after the Asia Cup 2023 clash in Colombo on September 11, 2023.— ICC/ACC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq on Wednesday expressed his support for the much anticipated Pakistan-India clash in the upcoming Asia Cup, stating that such matches are not only exciting for fans but also beneficial for improving bilateral relations.

Speaking to the media at a local event in Karachi on Wednesday, Inzamam said he strongly believes both nations should continue to face each other on the cricket field.

"High-profile matches between arch-rivals are always appreciated," he said.

The former skipper welcomed the news of a Pakistan and India encounter in the Asia Cup, stressing that continued cricketing ties could pave the way for dialogue and better understanding.

"These continued cricketing ties could pave the way for improved relations and dialogue between the two countries," Inzamam added.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format, serving as a key preparation platform for teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

The tournament begins with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final