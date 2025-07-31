Bangladesh all rounder urges quality pitches ahead of Asia Cup, T20 World Cup

Bangladesh’s Mahedi Hasan (third from right) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the first T20I against West Indies at Kingstown on December 15, 2024. — Cricket West Indies

DHAKA: Bangladesh all rounder Mahedi Hasan on Thursday emphasised the importance of preparing on better quality wickets as the team gears up for major global events like the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to the Bangladeshi media ahead of the Asia Cup, Mahedi highlighted that competitive pitches are essential for building confidence and adapting to international conditions.

"It's crucial to prepare on good wickets. In ICC or global events, the pitches are better and any small mistake gets punished. From a batting perspective, if the wicket isn't great, you're forced to either block or go for big hits.

"On a good pitch, you can work the ones and twos and that's very important for any team," he explained.

The all rounder pointed out that Bangladesh often faces challenges with inconsistent pitches and uneven bounce, which can affect player preparation.

"As for the Mirpur surface, we know what to expect unpredictable bounce at times. But we could also train in Chattogram or Sylhet or somewhere else where the wickets are better," he suggested.

Speaking about his own performance, Mahedi expressed confidence in his adaptability as a bowler.

"If you look at my performances on foreign soil, I haven't fared too badly. I don't feel I'm suited only to certain wickets. I'm always working to evolve as a cricketer," he concluded.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format, serving as a key preparation platform for teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

The tournament begins with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.