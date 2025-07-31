Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to victory over Atlas in League Cup

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi jump over Atlas FC goalkeeper Camilo Vargas during the second half of a group stage Leagues Cup match at Chase Stadium on Jul 30, 2025. — Reuters

FORT LAUDERDALE: Lionel Messi assisted both goals for Inter Miami to defeat Atlas 2-1 in the group-stage opener of the Leagues Cup here at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday.

Miami secured its victory in the sixth minute of added time when Messi gave the ball across the six-yard box to Marcelo Weigandt to smash it into the net.

Atlas equalised the scores to 1-1 in the 80th minute when Jose Lozano managed a left-footed shot from close range to secure the first goal for his side.

The first goal came late in the 57th minute when Sergio Busquets played with Messi, who rolled the ball, and Telasco Segovia neatly smashed in the vacated net.

Reflecting on the match, Messi explained the difficulty in playing due to the heat, and he was suspended for the last match; even rest is better, but for him, it is worse.

He added that he feels good when he plays more and more matches and will get that momentum back, and cited that their victory matters to him, whether he is playing or not.

"The truth is that it was difficult with the heat, and not having played the other day. Even if [the rest] seems better, for me it's worse because I need to compete," Messi said after the match.

"I feel good physically the more matches I play and get into rhythm. The other day they didn't let me compete, and I felt it in the first half, but the important thing is that we won."