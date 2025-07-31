Former Indian cricketer raises concerns over Bumrah’s Asia Cup availability

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Wednesday cast doubt on Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the upcoming Asia Cup, citing concerns over the pace spearhead’s fitness.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra suggested that Bumrah’s availability is uncertain, especially if he misses the fifth Test against England.
"Bumrah’s availability will once again be a question. However, if he is available, because if he doesn’t play the fifth Test either, then he should be playing the Asia Cup, at least that’s what I think," Chopra said.
He described India’s squad selection for the tournament as interesting but predicted it would largely resemble the previous lineup.
"It will be interesting to see what sort of team is picked, but it cannot be too dissimilar to the one that was picked last time," he added.
Chopra also hinted that clarity on captaincy decisions would only come at the last moment.
Additionally, he ruled out Mohammed Shami’s inclusion, stating that the veteran pacer was only being tested for fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy.
"I can almost guarantee that Mohammad Shami won’t be there. He was only being played to assess his fitness and prepare him for the Champions Trophy.
"Now that the ship has sailed, and if he isn’t part of the Test squad, I don’t see him playing T20 cricket at this stage," Chopra concluded.
The Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format, serving as a key preparation platform for teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.
A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.
The tournament begins with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.
Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.
Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025
Super Four Stage:
September 28: Final
