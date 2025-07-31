Former Indian cricketer raises concerns over Bumrah’s Asia Cup availability

India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrates dismissing Australia's Mitchell Marsh (unpictured) during their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match in Chennai on October 8, 2023. — AFP

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Wednesday cast doubt on Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the upcoming Asia Cup, citing concerns over the pace spearhead’s fitness.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra suggested that Bumrah’s availability is uncertain, especially if he misses the fifth Test against England.

"Bumrah’s availability will once again be a question. However, if he is available, because if he doesn’t play the fifth Test either, then he should be playing the Asia Cup, at least that’s what I think," Chopra said.

He described India’s squad selection for the tournament as interesting but predicted it would largely resemble the previous lineup.

"It will be interesting to see what sort of team is picked, but it cannot be too dissimilar to the one that was picked last time," he added.

Chopra also hinted that clarity on captaincy decisions would only come at the last moment.

Additionally, he ruled out Mohammed Shami’s inclusion, stating that the veteran pacer was only being tested for fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy.

"I can almost guarantee that Mohammad Shami won’t be there. He was only being played to assess his fitness and prepare him for the Champions Trophy.

"Now that the ship has sailed, and if he isn’t part of the Test squad, I don’t see him playing T20 cricket at this stage," Chopra concluded.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be contested in the T20 format, serving as a key preparation platform for teams ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

A total of eight teams, divided into two groups, will vie for the prestigious title. Fierce rivals Pakistan and India are placed in Group A, alongside UAE and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong.

The tournament begins with a Group B fixture between Afghanistan and Hong Kong on September 9.

Pakistan will open their campaign against Oman on September 12, followed by the blockbuster match against India on September 14. Their final group-stage game is scheduled for September 17 against the UAE.

Complete schedule of ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025

9 September: Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September: India vs UAE

11 September: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September: Pakistan vs Oman

13 September: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September: India vs Pakistan

15 September: UAE vs Oman

15 September: Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September: Pakistan vs UAE

18 September: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September: India vs Oman

Super Four Stage:

September 20: B1 vs B2

September 21: A1 vs A2

September 23: A2 vs B1

September 24: A1 vs B2

September 25: A2 vs B2

September 26: A1 vs B1

September 28: Final