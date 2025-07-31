Agha Salman ready to face West Indies firepower in T20I series

Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha speaks ahead of the series opener of the three-match T20Is against West Indies in Lauderhill on July 31, 2025. - PCB

LAUDERHILL: Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha has expressed confidence in his team's preparations ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against West Indies, acknowledging the Caribbean side as a formidable opponent in the shortest format.

In a video message released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Agha reflected on the team's readiness despite challenging weather conditions.

"The training has gone quite well. The weather has been a bit tough due to the intense heat, but our preparation has been solid. Every series holds importance for us, and we are approaching this one with the Asia Cup and World Cup in mind," Agha said.

The 31-year-old acknowledged the formidable reputation of the West Indies in T20 cricket, highlighting the explosive nature of their players and the challenge they pose to any opposition.

"West Indies have always been a tough side to play against because their T20 players are very dangerous. But we’re excited and fully prepared for the challenge," he said.

Explaining the rationale behind the recent team selection, the all-rounder emphasised the importance of relying on proven performers as the team looks to build momentum ahead of crucial fixtures.

"The change was made because these are our first-choice bowlers — the ones who have consistently performed for Pakistan. We tried experimenting with different combinations in the last two series against Bangladesh, but now our main bowlers are back," Agha said.

He also expressed optimism about the team’s current composition and the balance of experience and youth.

"With the return of both senior and junior players, we’ve formed a strong combination. The team is excited and hopeful of delivering a good performance in this series," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the series opener is scheduled to take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on Friday.

Following the first T20I, the remaining two matches of the series will also be held at the same venue on August 2 and August 3.

The action will then shift to the ODI series, scheduled to be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on August 8, 10, and 12.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Pakistan ODI Squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim

Series schedule: