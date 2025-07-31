Yankees edge past Rays to secure third win in MLB

New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (right) hits a single against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Yankee Stadium on Jul 26, 2025. — Reuters

The New York Yankees edged out the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 in 11 innings to secure their third win in four MLB games at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored the game-winning run in the 11th inning, aided by a clutch RBI single from Ryan McMahon.

The Yankees, who trailed late, showed resilience with a strong offensive display. They tied the game in the eighth inning when Trent Grisham hit a solo home run, followed by a go-ahead RBI single from Giancarlo Stanton off Rays reliever Bryan Baker.

Tampa Bay responded in the ninth with a two run homer from Josh Lowe, only for Anthony Volpe to answer in the bottom half with a game tying home run off closer Pete Fairbanks.

The back and forth drama continued in the 10th inning. The Rays briefly retook the lead on a sacrifice fly by Jonathan Aranda but Cody Bellinger’s RBI triple for New York tied it once again.

In the 11th, after an intentional walk to Jasson Dominguez and a balk that moved Chisholm to third, McMahon delivered with a single to center field, bringing home the decisive run.

Yankees starter Will Warren allowed just one run over six innings, while Rays starter Zack Littell gave up two runs in five innings.

The loss marked Tampa Bay’s 20th defeat in its last 28 games, dropping the Rays below .500 at 54-55. The Yankees improved to 57-53, riding high on their late inning heroics.

The series concludes Thursday afternoon, with Ryan Pepiot scheduled to face Marcus Stroman in the finale of the four-game set.