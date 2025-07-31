Former cricketer urges India to include This player for fifth Test against England

Shreyas Iyer (left), Hardik Pandya (second from left), Rohit Sharma (center), Ravindra Jadeja (second from right) and Arshdeep Singh during a practice session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on February 17, 2024. — ICC

LONDON: Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar on Wednesday called on the Indian team management to hand Arshdeep Singh his maiden Test cap in the fifth and final Test against England at The Oval, starting Thursday, July 31.

Speaking to British media ahead of fifth Test, Manjrekar believed Arshdeep deserves a chance ahead of Prasidh Krishna, who has struggled to make an impact in the ongoing series.

“When it comes to the close call between Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep, I’d like to go with Arshdeep. We’ve seen enough of Prasidh Krishna,” Manjrekar said.

“Invest in somebody who might give you long-term returns and that’s where I’d like to go with Arshdeep.”

The former cricketer also weighed in on Anshul Kamboj, who made his debut in the fourth Test. Manjrekar hinted that the pacer might have to wait for another opportunity.

“Anshul Kamboj, it’s a little too harsh, but I don’t see him playing his second Test soon, more because of how he looked rather than his returns,” he said.

Manjrekar also joined the growing chorus advocating for Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the XI.

“India will have to start trusting their batting lineup despite Rishabh Pant not being a part of it and Kuldeep Yadav will have to come back,” Manjrekar said.

“There have been so many moments in this series where you imagine Kuldeep being part of the attack. He comes in and Shardul Thakur sits out. For me, it’s a no-brainer.”

The former India player further raised concerns over the fitness and consistency of pacer Akash Deep.

“Akash Deep, even if he plays, it will be a question mark whether he can replicate what he did earlier.

"We’ve seen him put in one good performance, and in the very next match, the potency is not the same. But India may have no choice but to play him,” Manjrekar concluded.