Australia's Nathan Lyon names his pick for England’s best spinner

Undated picture of Australia spinner Nathan Lyon (second from right) celebrates the wicket with teammates. — BCCI

SYDNEY: Australia’s veteran offspinner Nathan Lyon on Thursday threw his support behind Jack Leach, declaring the 34-year-old left armer as England’s best spinner despite the rise of Shoaib Bashir in recent years.

Speaking at a Cricket Australia event in Sydney on Thursday, Lyon revealed that England’s selection of Bashir was, in part, influenced by his success in Australian conditions.

“I played with Jimmy Anderson last year at Lancashire and he told me they’ve picked Bashir to do what I do. I took a bit of pride in that, it’s nice to have that respect for what I’ve achieved. But honestly, Bashir has been okay. In my eyes, Jack Leach is still their best spinner,” Lyon said.

Bashir has been England’s first choice spinner across their last three Test series against New Zealand, Zimbabwe and India. He is currently sidelined with a finger injury.

His absence for the ongoing India series saw Liam Dawson return for a brief stint before being dropped for the fifth Test at The Oval.

Lyon believed England’s reliance on part-time spin underscores Leach’s value.

“Jacob Bethell looks like he’ll take on the spin duties this week, but Leach brings control and consistency. For me, he’s still their best,” he added.

Leach last featured for England during the 2022 Pakistan tour, where he claimed 16 wickets at 31.43 across three Tests, a far superior return compared to Bashir’s nine wickets at 49.55 in his recent outings.

In domestic cricket, Leach remained in top form. He is the leading spinner in Division One of the County Championship with 39 wickets at 24.76, including two six-wicket hauls.

His most recent performance, a 6/63 against Durham came on a Taunton pitch former England great Ian Botham labelled appalling.