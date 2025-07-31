Tyson Fury offers to train Daniel Dubois after Oleksandr Usyk defeat

This collage of photos shows British boxer Daniel Dubois and Tyson Fury. — Instagram/Reuters

Tyson Fury has offered Daniel Dubois to train him in his hometown of Morecambe after suffering a knockout defeat to two-time undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk, international media reported on Wednesday.

Fury is aware of what it’s like to be up against it; he has faced what Dubois is going through. Having been involved in a rollercoaster trilogy against Deontay Wilder, marked by multiple knockdowns, but ended up with the Brit coming out victorious in two fights and a draw to claim and retain the WBC belt back in 2021.

Since then, Fury has suffered two defeats to Usyk, the second fight of which crowned the Ukrainian as the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era.

Oleksandr Usyk also did the same to the former IBF ruler Daniel Dubois. Ukrainian knocked out Dubois in the fifth round at Wembley Stadium, becoming the heavyweight undisputed champion for the second time.

After the recent defeat, Dubois was accused by some of quitting, but he has vowed to make a comeback.

Speaking on Instagram, Tyson Fury defended Dubois and offered to train him.

“I keep getting asked about this Daniel Dubois situation and all this quitting stuff and whatever else. Here’s the facts. The facts are, young Daniel D’s best against one of the greatest champions that has ever been and he was not good enough… he came up short. He got put down twice,” Fury said.

“What do you want him to do? Die in the ring? There is no first place for getting battered and still losing. He did his best, he was not going to win the fight. He’s better off getting out of there. There is no cowards in boxing. When you are in that ring and fighting world heavyweight champions, there is no cowards.

"So all credit deserves to Daniel. And, if you ever want to do any training with a real straight man, get yourself to Morecambe anytime you want kid because there is no jealousy here and there is no people putting this doubt in you. Get up Daniel Dubois!”