World Athletics mandates SRY gene test for female athletes

China's Liu Hong in action during the World Athletics Championship's women's 20km race walk final in Doha on September 29, 2019. — World Athletics

KARACHI: World Athletics has introduced a new regulation requiring all athletes wishing to compete in the female category of world ranking competitions to undergo a one-time SRY gene test to determine biological sex.

The regulation will take effect on September 1, 2025, ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, which begins September 13.

The test, which can be conducted via a cheek swab or blood sample, is designed to detect the presence or absence of the Y chromosome.

A negative test result—indicating no Y chromosome—is required for eligibility in the female category at elite events. The testing will be overseen by national member federations, and World Athletics has pledged to contribute up to $100 per test for athletes competing in Tokyo.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said the regulation is meant to uphold the integrity and fairness of women’s competition.

“The philosophy that we hold dear in World Athletics is the protection and promotion of the integrity of women's sport,” Coe said in a statement.

“We are saying, at elite level, for you to compete in the female category, you have to be biologically female. Gender cannot trump biology.”

The new policy, developed following a year-long review by the Gender Diverse Athlete Working Group, merges and replaces previous regulations related to athletes with differences of sex development (DSD) and transgender athletes. It introduces a formal pre-clearance requirement for all female competitors.

Under Eligibility Rule 3.5, the female category is limited to biological females, including those with complete androgen insensitivity syndrome or DSD athletes who meet transitional criteria. Transgender women and individuals with male chromosomes (46XY) who test positive for the SRY gene are ineligible to compete in the female category at world ranking events.

However, they may still compete in non-ranking competitions or open categories if available.

The regulation includes provisions for current DSD athletes who meet testosterone suppression requirements to continue competing. No similar provisions are included for transgender athletes, as World Athletics stated that none currently compete at the elite international level.

World Athletics emphasized that it does not judge or question athletes’ gender identity, and said the organization will maintain strict confidentiality, comply with data protection laws, and never impose any obligation to undergo surgery.

In cases of borderline or complex results, such as individuals with 46XY DSD conditions, additional medical assessments may be carried out, but only with the athlete’s informed consent.

Athletes who dispute the results may appeal through the Court of Arbitration for Sport, provided they otherwise meet eligibility criteria under the rules.

The organisation said the testing protocol is in line with international human rights standards and aims to balance fairness, dignity and inclusion in sport.

“Our focus is to implement the SRY test across all world ranking competitions,” the statement read. “Any decision to look at alternative categories will be taken by Council.”