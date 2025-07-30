Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois reveals post-football plans

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois celebrates after the match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on July 5, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said after retiring from football, he would like to take part in GT3 racing and hopes to take his motorsport to Formula 2, international media reported on Wednesday.

Courtois, 33, is a huge motorsport fan who owns his team, TC Racing, which he acquired in 2023 and recently attended the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa last weekend.

His team currently competes in Formula 4, but the Madrid legend said he is aiming to take his side to the next level.

"We're currently racing in Formula 4 in Spain, but normally we'd move up a level next year by participating in the Eurocup- 3," Courtois said.

"Formula 1 may be a bit difficult, then I'd need a very big partner. But the goal and our dream is to move up to Formula 3, and then hopefully even Formula 2."

Courtois, who is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world, has won five trophies with Madrid, including two Champions Leagues and three LaLiga trophies.

However, besides playing football, he has also invested in a number of businesses, including the esports team DUX Gaming, as well as TC Racing.

Courtois said that when he retires from football, he would like to test himself by racing.

"When I stop playing football, that would be a dream come true, like taking part in a GT3 race," he said.

"But I don't know my abilities, and if I participate in something, I don't want to be three seconds behind the rest. I want to know what I'm capable of first.”