German biathlete Dahlmeier dies after ‘tragic’ mountaineering accident in Pakistan

German double Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier poses at the top of a mountain in this undated image. — Instagram/@laura_dahlmeier

KARACHI: Germany’s double Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier passed away after a tragic mountaineering accident in Pakistan’s Gilgit Baltistan region, her management confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the accident occurred around noon on Monday at an altitude of approximately 5,700 metres at Laila Peak, located in the Hushe Valley, near the Gondogoro Glacier within the Karakoram range.

The German biathlete was expediting the peak with her mountaineering partner when she was struck by a sudden rockfall.

Her management told a German newspaper earlier today that the rescue operation was launched but called off on Tuesday evening.

"Laura Dahlmeier died on 28 July in a mountain accident on Laila Peak (6,069 metres) in Pakistan's Karakoram range," her representatives told Germany's Die Welt newspaper.

"A recovery operation was launched but ultimately called off on the evening of 29 July."

Meanwhile, the Alpine Club of Pakistan, while confirming the tragic development, said the inclement weather in the region hindered rescue operations.

“German Olympic champion Laura Dahlmeier was confirmed dead on Wednesday after a tragic mountaineering accident in the high mountains of Pakistan,” the Alpine Club of Pakistan said in a statement.

“Persistent adverse weather conditions had significantly hindered rescue operations in the days leading up to the announcement,” the statement added.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation expressed deep sorrow at Laura Dahlmeier’s demise.

"She was more than an Olympic champion - she was someone with heart, attitude and vision," it said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.